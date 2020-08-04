India’s nationalistic and Sinophobic attitude a deadly mix: Global Times

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the fifth round of corps commander level meetings culminated on Sunday, China on Monday said India’s nationalistic and Sinophobic attitude was a deadly mix. “This type of Sinophobic zealotry is attempting to exacerbate a simple border conflict into economic decoupling.

After some Indian nationalists advocated boycotting Chinese goods, surprisingly, the Indian government was soon infected by their irrationality to and abused the concept of ‘national security’ to ban 106 Chinese apps.

New Delhi moved even further and irresponsibly disallowed Chinese companies to participate in road construction projects in India,” an article in the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, The Global Times, said quoting Chinese experts.

The article says despite the ban on Chinese apps by New Delhi, Beijing and the people of China have not resorted to any restrictive policy or “headline-grabbing” boycott movements against India. “Any sort of anti-Indian sentiment cannot be found in the broad Chinese society. The totally different stances of the two countries are quite an interesting phenomenon to analyse,” it stated.

Saying that China understands the feeling of India well, it goes on to say that the same nationalistic fervour was seen in the Chinese people 10 years ago when they boycotted Japanese products due to the disputes arising out of the claims over the Diaoyu Islands.