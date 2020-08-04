STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India’s nationalistic and Sinophobic attitude a deadly mix: Global Times

Even as the fifth round of corps commander level meetings culminated on Sunday, China on Monday said India’s nationalistic and Sinophobic attitude was a deadly mix.

Published: 04th August 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

China and India flags (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as the fifth round of corps commander level meetings culminated on Sunday, China on Monday said India’s nationalistic and Sinophobic attitude was a deadly mix. “This type of Sinophobic zealotry is attempting to exacerbate a simple border conflict into economic decoupling.

After some Indian nationalists advocated boycotting Chinese goods, surprisingly, the Indian government was soon infected by their irrationality to and abused the concept of ‘national security’ to ban 106 Chinese apps.

New Delhi moved even further and irresponsibly disallowed Chinese companies to participate in road construction projects in India,” an article in the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, The Global Times, said quoting Chinese experts. 

The article says despite the ban on Chinese apps by New Delhi, Beijing and the people of China have not resorted to any restrictive policy or “headline-grabbing” boycott movements against India. “Any sort of anti-Indian sentiment cannot be found in the broad Chinese society. The totally different stances of the two countries are quite an interesting phenomenon to analyse,” it stated.

Saying that China understands the feeling of India well, it goes on to say that the same nationalistic fervour was seen in the Chinese people 10 years ago when they boycotted Japanese products due to the disputes arising out of the claims over the Diaoyu Islands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India China News India China Border India China Standoff India China Clash India China Faceoff  Ladakh Standoff
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp