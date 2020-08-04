Now, Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders want CBI probe into Justice Loya case

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After the growing demand of handing over the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the member of Maha Vikas Aghadi have also demanded reopening probe of Justice Loya case and Elgar Parished case.

Sachin Sawant, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson said that the Sushant Singh Rajput case is the ploy to break the federal structure of India.

"In the constitution, there are some rules and regulations laid down that we have to follow. Otherwise, tomorrow any one will register FIR anywhere and start the probe by ignoring the law of the land. BJP and its affiliated orgnisations are demanding handing over Sushant Singh Rajput case to CBI and allowing Bihar police to probe the case in Mumbai, then we also want CBI to probe Justice Loya case and handing back the Elgar Parished case to Maharashtra for probe," Sawant said.

Sanjay Tatkare, NCP spokesperson said that the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has already clarified that the Sushant Singh Rajput case will be probed by the Mumbai police as per the law. "The BJP is hell-bent to break the rule and allow the Bihar police to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput case in Mumbai. This will set the wrong precedent so no will believe the rules and regulations if that are conveniently changed by the ruling parties. BJP should also show same enthusiasm to probe the Justice Loya case by CBI, why they opposed it. There cannot be two rules one for BJP and another for other people," Tatkare said.

Another NCP leader questioned that why Nitish Kumar, a seasoned leader and Chief Minister of Bihar, is violating the CrPC just because there is Bihar elections.

"The election will come and go but it will set the wrong example and in future, no one will believe the rules that are conveniently bended in favour of ruling parties. This is nothing but march towards the banana republic," he said requesting anonymity.