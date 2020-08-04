STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Parole plea of Delhi University professor GN Saibaba rejected

Saibaba is serving life sentence at the Nagpur jail after he was convicted for having naxal links.

Published: 04th August 2020 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Prof GN Saibaba. (File Photo)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Nagpur Central Prison authorities on Tuesday rejected former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba's application seeking parole for attending the last rites of his mother.

Saibaba is serving life sentence at the Nagpur jail after he was convicted for having naxal links.

His ailing mother died on August 1 even as his lawyers were seeking to arrange a video conference between the two.

Last Tuesday, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court rejected Saibaba's bail application.

He had sought bail on the ground of his own health as well for meeting his mother who was suffering from cancer.

After her death, Saibaba applied for `death parole', saying he wanted to attend the post-funeral rites.

A jail official said that as per the procedure, a report was sought from the local police station in Hyderabad.

As the report was not favourable, his application was rejected, the official said.

Saibaba's lawyer Aakash Sarode told PTI that they will take further steps after receiving a copy of the order of the jail authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GN Saibaba Delhi University
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp