People's trust and confidence in economy have evaporated: Rahul's jibe at Modi government

In a tweet, he said neither the prime minister nor his team has the understanding to fix the problem and it is only a matter of time that every Indian will understand this.

Published: 04th August 2020 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government on the state of the economy, saying people's trust and confidence in the economy have evaporated and the situation has deteriorated.

In a tweet, he said neither the prime minister nor his team has the understanding to fix the problem and it is only a matter of time that every Indian will understand this.

Gandhi tagged an article by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in which he calls for rebuilding India's confidence and revival of the economy besides suggesting that the path to a sustained recovery is to improve sentiments in society, using economic tools.

"People's trust and confidence in the economy has evaporated. The situation has deteriorated."

"PM and his team have neither the understanding, the tools nor the ability to fix the problem. It's only a question of time before every Indian is forced to understand this," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The former Congress president has been critical of the Modi government in the handling of the economy over the past few years.

