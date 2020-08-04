STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Political absurdity, ridiculous assertions: India slams Pakistan's new political map

New Delhi's strong reaction came hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad released the new political map of his country and said it was approved by the federal Cabinet on Tuesday.

Published: 04th August 2020 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India on Tuesday dismissed Pakistan’s “new political map” as an exercise in political absurdity and termed Islamabad’s claims on Junagadh and the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as ridiculous.

“This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian State of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and of Ladakh. These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms reality of Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism,” a statement from the ministry of external affairs read.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled a new political map of the country showing Junagadh and the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as its territory. Khan also raked up an old boundary dispute of Sir Creek near Pakistan’s Sindh and India’s Gujarat.

Pakistan’s unveiling of a new map comes months after Nepal passed a constitutional amendment to include the territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani in its new political map. The map has also been sent to the UN for approval. However, sources said that the new Nepal map will not be approved as historically Nepal has never claimed the territories to be theirs. 

ALSO READ | Imran Khan unveils new map that shows Kashmir as part of Pakistan

Congress MP Ahmed Patel also slammed Pakistan. “Ridiculous & Mischievous of Pakistan to show J&K, Ladakh , Junagadh & Manavdar as part of Pakistan. I want to remind them that due to Sardar Patel’s tireless efforts in 1948 people of Junagadh unanimously chose to be a part of India,” he tweeted.

The released map showed Pakistan frontier clearly marked with India with the entire Kashmir as its territory.

However, the part of Kashmir and Ladakh border with China was not marked and described as "Frontier Undecided".

Similarly, the Line of Control had been extended to the Karakoram Pass, clearing showing Siachen as part of Pakistan.

The LoC had been marked by a red dotted line.

The J&K had been described as "Disputed Territory" Final status to be decided in line with relevant "UNSC resolutions".

Another change in the map showed that the international border lines "lies along the eastern bank" of Sir Creek, which was previously along the western bank.

The Pakistan cabinet also approved the decision to rename a major road in Islamabad as Srinagar Highway.

The road was previously called Kashmir Highway.

In the last one year, Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to rally international support against India on reorganisation of J&K.

Pakistan's all-weather ally China too made attempts to discuss the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council.

However, these attempts were rejected by other member nations of the global body.

(With PTI inputs)

