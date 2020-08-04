STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ram Mandir will represent India as strong, prosperous, harmonious nation: Advani

Advani is considered a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, as he had undertaken the 'Ram Rath Yatra' in 1990 as the then BJP president.

Published: 04th August 2020 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

BJP veteran LK Advani (File|PTI)

BJP veteran LK Advani (File photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day before the bhoomi pujan at Ayodhya, BJP veteran L K Advani in a statement said that he hoped the temple would represent India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none.

“Sometimes significant dreams in one’s life take a long time to fruition, but when they are finally realised, the wait becomes very worthwhile,” said Advani, who will not be attending the bhoomi pujan of Ram temple at Ayodhya on Wednesday, in a statement.

Advani said that “one such dream, close to my heart is now getting fulfilled.” “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is laying the foundation for the construction of Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Shri Ram. It is indeed a historical and emotional day not only for me, but for all Indians. A grand Mandir for Shri Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi has been a desire and mission for the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he noted in the statement.

The BJP veteran recalled his leading the Ramjanmabhoomi movement in early 1990s. “I feel humbled that during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, destiny made me perform a pivotal duty in the form of the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990, which helped galvanise aspirations, energies and passions of its countless participants,” Advani stated. Advani along with the leaders of Ramjanmabhoomi movement, including Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar, would be missing the ceremony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
L K Advani Ram temple Ayodhya Ram Rath Yatra Ram Janmabhoomi Movement
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp