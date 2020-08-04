Ram Mandir will represent India as strong, prosperous, harmonious nation: Advani

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day before the bhoomi pujan at Ayodhya, BJP veteran L K Advani in a statement said that he hoped the temple would represent India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none.

“Sometimes significant dreams in one’s life take a long time to fruition, but when they are finally realised, the wait becomes very worthwhile,” said Advani, who will not be attending the bhoomi pujan of Ram temple at Ayodhya on Wednesday, in a statement.

Advani said that “one such dream, close to my heart is now getting fulfilled.” “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is laying the foundation for the construction of Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Shri Ram. It is indeed a historical and emotional day not only for me, but for all Indians. A grand Mandir for Shri Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi has been a desire and mission for the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he noted in the statement.

The BJP veteran recalled his leading the Ramjanmabhoomi movement in early 1990s. “I feel humbled that during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, destiny made me perform a pivotal duty in the form of the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990, which helped galvanise aspirations, energies and passions of its countless participants,” Advani stated. Advani along with the leaders of Ramjanmabhoomi movement, including Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar, would be missing the ceremony.