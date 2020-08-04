UPSC announces results of civil services exam 2019, Pradeep Singh secures top position

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pradeep Singh topped the civil services examination 2019, results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to an official statement.

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services, it said.

Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma have secured second and third positions respectively, the Commission said without sharing further details of the toppers.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the country's premier civil services.

Of the total qualified candidates, 304 are from General category, 78 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, according to the UPSC.

A total of 182 other candidates have been put in the reserve list, it said.

The selection has been made against 927 vacancies reported by the government.

"The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld, the UPSC said.

Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitment on the working days between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours in person or over telephone nos.

011- 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543, the Commission said.

The UPSC has a facilitation counter near examination hall on its campus here, it said.

Results will also be available on the UPSC's website i.e.

http//www.upsc.gov.in.

Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of results, it added.