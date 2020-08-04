STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UPSC Results: Rank nine was not even in my wildest dreams, says Ravi Jain

Recalling his interview, Ravi said he was asked which pillar of government was working efficiently at that point of time, to which he replied, executive.

Ravi Jain

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Ravi Jain, the ninth rank holder in 2020 - Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, said that he had never expected that he will come in the top 10 rankers.

Jain, coming from a business family, after completing his schooling from St. Francis School in Deoghar, did engineering from Netaji Subhash University of Technology under Delhi University in 2012 and got selected for Bechtel India Limited, where he worked for three years.

"In 2015 while working with Bechtel India Limited, I realized that I was not adding value to my life which was only salary oriented. Then, I quit the job and started preparing for Civil Services. Though, I always wanted to become an IAS officer, rank nine was not even my wildest dreams," said Jain.

It was really disappointing for him as he was not able to clear mains examination for the last two times, but he managed to get into it this time, he said.

Recalling his interview, Ravi said he was asked which pillar of government was working efficiently at that point of time, to which he replied, executive.

"Though, every pillar of the Government works efficiently, I replied executive as I had to take a side with an explanation that legislature is not in session at this time of pandemic, executive is doing its work efficiently and is ensuring that coronavirus does not get to spread further in the Country," said
the ninth rank holder.

After losing two interviews and not making it to prelims last year, Jain was not very confident and just wanted to clear the examination and hence appeared for Bihar Public Services Examination Civil Services Examination. Last year, he also cleared it and is currently working as State Tax Officer at Jamui
district of Bihar.

Interestingly, on Tuesday, he had gone to Jamui to re-join office as he had taken leave for appearing in UPSC interview but as soon as he reached there he got to know about his result and returned back to his home.

Ravi’s father Ashok Jain is a businessman who deals in food grains and mother Mangala Devi is a housewife. According to Ravi Jain, he got inspired to do engineering by his elder sister as she was the first engineering graduate in the family.

