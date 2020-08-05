32 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Arunachal Pradesh, state's tally at 1,790

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported 32 fresh COVID-19 cases including 13 security personnel, taking the northeastern state's tally to 1,790, a senior health official said.

Of the 32 new cases, eight were reported from Lohit district, Lower Siang (7), East Siang (4), West Kameng and Capital Complex three each, Changlang, Tirap and Papumpare reported two cases each and one from East Kameng district, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

"Thirteen security personnel of various central paramilitary forces - eight in Lohit, three in West Kameng and two in Papumpare districts - are among the fresh patients," he said.

Barring six, all are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid Care Centres, he said.

Forty-two people including nine from Tawang, Tirap (9), East Siang (7), Capital Complex region (7), Papumpare (5), two each from Lohit and Namsai districts and one from East Kameng were released from hospitals on Tuesday after being cured of the disease, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 682 COVID-19 active cases as 1,105 people have recovered from the disease and three have died.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 209, followed by Changlang (132), East Siang (49), Namsai (47), East Kameng (42) and Tirap with 35 cases, the official said.

The northeastern state is witnessing an increasing trend in the recovery rate since July 15.

It stands at over 60 percent at present, he said.

"A total of 960 people have recovered from the disease from July 15 till date, while 1,402 new cases were detected during the period. This is a good sign for the state," Jampa said.

The state government has so far tested 93,365 samples for COVID-19, including 2,138 on Tuesday, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh reported its first COVID-19 case on April 2 and the patient recovered from the disease on April 16. The state registered its second case on May 24.