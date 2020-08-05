STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
36-year-old cardiac surgeon dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata

Dr Nitish Kumar was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid- July and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where he worked.

Published: 05th August 2020 04:52 PM

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 36-year-old cardiac surgeon has died of COVID-19 in Kolkata, Health Department sources said on Wednesday.

Dr Nitish Kumar was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid- July and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where he worked, they said.

Dr Kumar got infected around 25 days back while serving the people.

All efforts were made to save him but his condition continuously deteriorated," a doctor at the hospital said.

"He was on ECMO support for around 14 days and then we also tried plasma therapy but could not save him.

He will remain in our memories forever, he added.

He died on Tuesday but had no comorbid condition or any other illness, the doctor said.

Dr Kumar, who hailed from Patna, is the youngest doctor to die of COVID-19 in West Bengal.

So far, four doctors have died due to the disease in the state.

Dr Kumar moved to Kolkata seven years back and was working at the hospital after he completed post-graduation in cardiac surgery this June.

He started working at the cardiac surgery department of the hospital as a part of his DNB course.

He is survived by wife and a two-year-old son.

The West Bengal Doctors Forum has written to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to declare Dr Kumar as a COVID Warrior.

TAGS
COVID-19 death Kolkata coronavirus death
Comments

