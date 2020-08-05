STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
52,509 fresh infections push India's COVID-19 tally to 19,08,254; death toll climbs to 39,795

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 67.19 percent while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.09 percent, the data stated.

Published: 05th August 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers conduct thermal screening at Dharavi during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai Sunday June 7 2020.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 infection tally raced past 19 lakh on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 18-lakh mark, with 52,509 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in a day, while the recoveries have mounted to 12,82,215, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases in the country surged to 19,08,254 while the death toll climbed to 39,795 with 857 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 5,86,244 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which contribute 30.72 percent of the total caseload.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners. This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 2,14,84,402 samples have been tested up to August 4 with 6,19,652 samples being tested on Tuesday.

