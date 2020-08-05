Actress Disha Patani's father, two UP vigilance officers test COVID-19 positive

By PTI

BAREILLY: Three officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, including the father of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Jagdish Patani and the two other officers, who came here from Lucknow, have tested positive for COVID-19, Additional CMO Ashok Kumar said on Wednesday.

The three officers were investigating a transformer scam, he said.

Disha Patani's father is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department here.

The zonal chief engineer's office has also been closed for next 48 hours, the ACMO added.

Meanwhile, the state reported 4,078 COVID-19 cases and 40 new fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the infection tally to over 1.04 lakh and death toll from the disease to 1,857.

However, the state government said 4,154 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infected people to 1,04,388.

There are 41,973 active cases in the state while 60,558 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, the statement said.

Among the new fatalities, a maximum of six were reported from Kanpur, followed by three each in Varanasi, Jhansi, Lalitpur and two each in Prayagraj, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Chandauli and Basti.

Kanpur Nagar accounted for a maximum of 459 new cases.

Lucknow reported 336 fresh COVID-19 cases while Allahabad 204.