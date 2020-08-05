STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Actress Disha Patani's father, two UP vigilance officers test COVID-19 positive

Disha Patani's father Jagdish Patani is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department.

Published: 05th August 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Disha Patani

Bollywood actress Disha Patani

By PTI

BAREILLY: Three officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, including the father of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Jagdish Patani and the two other officers, who came here from Lucknow, have tested positive for COVID-19, Additional CMO Ashok Kumar said on Wednesday.

The three officers were investigating a transformer scam, he said.

Disha Patani's father is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department here.

The zonal chief engineer's office has also been closed for next 48 hours, the ACMO added.

Meanwhile, the state reported 4,078 COVID-19 cases and 40 new fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the infection tally to over 1.04 lakh and death toll from the disease to 1,857.

However, the state government said 4,154 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infected people to 1,04,388.

There are 41,973 active cases in the state while 60,558 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, the statement said.

Among the new fatalities, a maximum of six were reported from Kanpur, followed by three each in Varanasi, Jhansi, Lalitpur and two each in Prayagraj, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Chandauli and Basti.

Kanpur Nagar accounted for a maximum of 459 new cases.

Lucknow reported 336 fresh COVID-19 cases while Allahabad 204.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Disha PAtani Disha patani father COVID-19 Uttar Pradesh power department
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp