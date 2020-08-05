Ailing Lalu shifted to RIMS director’s bungalow to keep Covid-19 away

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, currently admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, was shifted to the official residence of RIMS director, also known as Kelly Bungalow located inside the hospital campus.

The decision was taken by RIMS administration as a precautionary measure looking at the soaring of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand in the last few weeks.

According to doctors looking after him, the RJD chief is a chronic patient of hypertension and diabetes. He is also suffering from heart, kidney, and several other ailments, and hence, he must be kept away from patients suffering from Covid-19.

“Looking at his health condition, it was essential to keep him away from infection. Therefore, we had written to the hospital administration to shift him to some other place in order to protect him from getting infected from the deadly virus. After getting permission from jail authorities and district administration, Lalu ji was shifted to Kelly Bungalow on Wednesday,” said Dr. Umesh Praasad, currently leading the team of doctors deployed for RJD chief at RIMS. He also cleared that RJD Chief has not shown any symptoms of Covid-19 so far.

Prasad further added that since patients, along with hospital doctors were being tested positive every day, recommendation for shifting him to some other place was done on Wednesday itself. They were alerted after three aides, deputed for Lalu Yadav to help him in his day-to-day chorus in jail, were tested

positive on Sunday, he said.

Notably, after being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017, in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury, the 72-year-old RJD Chief was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi but was shifted to RIMS looking at his deteriorating health conditions.