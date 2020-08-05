STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ailing Lalu shifted to RIMS director’s bungalow to keep Covid-19 away

The decision was taken by RIMS administration as a precautionary measure looking at the soaring of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand in the last few weeks.

Published: 05th August 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad

RJD chief Lalu Prasad (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, currently admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, was shifted to the official residence of RIMS director, also known as Kelly Bungalow located inside the hospital campus.

The decision was taken by RIMS administration as a precautionary measure looking at the soaring of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand in the last few weeks.

According to doctors looking after him, the RJD chief is a chronic patient of hypertension and diabetes. He is also suffering from heart, kidney, and several other ailments, and hence, he must be kept away from patients suffering from Covid-19.

“Looking at his health condition, it was essential to keep him away from infection. Therefore, we had written to the hospital administration to shift him to some other place in order to protect him from getting infected from the deadly virus. After getting permission from jail authorities and district administration, Lalu ji was shifted to Kelly Bungalow on Wednesday,” said Dr. Umesh Praasad, currently leading the team of doctors deployed for RJD chief at RIMS. He also cleared that RJD Chief has not shown any symptoms of Covid-19 so far.

Prasad further added that since patients, along with hospital doctors were being tested positive every day, recommendation for shifting him to some other place was done on Wednesday itself. They were alerted after three aides, deputed for Lalu Yadav to help him in his day-to-day chorus in jail, were tested
positive on Sunday, he said.

Notably, after being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017, in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury, the 72-year-old RJD Chief was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi but was shifted to RIMS looking at his deteriorating health conditions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jharkhand coronavirus Lalu Prasad Yadav RIMS Ranchi RJD
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp