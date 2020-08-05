AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams Priyanka Gandhi for supporting Ayodhya temple 'Bhoomi Pujan'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for supporting the Bhoomi Pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya and saying that the event would celebrate national unity.

Owaisi tweeted, "Glad that they (Congress party) are not pretending anymore. It’s okay if they want to embrace this extremist ideology of Hindutva but why all this hollow talk about brotherhood? Don’t be shy, please be proud of your party’s contributions to the movement that demolished our Babri Masjid."

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet, "With the message and grace of Lord Rama and Mother Sita, the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the temple of Ram has become an occasion for national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation."