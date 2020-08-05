Bhoomi Pujan: Decades-old struggle has met its moment of glory, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Vedic rituals of Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the decades-old struggle had met its moment of glory and that it was a matter of great satisfaction.

The RSS chief said the organisation worked for 30 years for fulfilling the resolve to construct the temple in Ayodhya. “We had taken a resolution. The then RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras had told us that be prepared for a struggle of 20 to 30 years for realising this dream. We struggled and at the beginning of the 30th year, we have attained the joy of fulfilling our resolution,” Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief was addressing the gathering of invitees for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. “There is a wave of joy in the entire country today. There is a pleasure about the fulfillment of centuries of aspirations. The day has brought back the sense of self-confidence, which was lacking, to make India self-reliant,” he said.

He added that the high point of the event was that it was being performed by the highest authority of the country capable of taking decisions.

He said though those who made sacrifices for the temple could not be a part of this day physically but emotionally and spiritually they are in Ayodhya. “Advani ji must be watching this at his home. There are some who should’ve come but couldn’t be invited because of the pandemic,” he added. He also mentioned the name of Ashok Singhal, the VHP chief who had played a key role in spearheading the temple movement.

Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were among those who attended the event at the site where Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The RSS chief reiterated the ideology of holistic society and referred to the philosophy of Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam saying that India had always believed in ‘oneness’ and that the entire world as a family. “We believe in taking everyone along. Today a new India has taken birth,” he added.

He exhorted the people to embellish the temple town. “We have to act like warriors so as to spread happiness and peace across the globe. We have to make our heart as pious as a temple before giving shape to this temple here and Lord Ram should reside in our hearts. We have to imbibe the philosophy of Ram to attain an ideal society,” said the RSS chief.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, UP CM Yogi Adityanath reminded the 500 years history of temple movement and the sacrifices made for it. “We are fortunate to be living this moment of glory when the temple of our dreams is set to take shape,” said the UP CM attributing it to PM Modi.