China urges India to avoid ‘politicisation’ of cooperation 

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of India commencing a review of local Confucius institute and agreements with Chinese universities, Beijing on Tuesday urged New Delhi to treat India-China higher education in an ‘objective and fair manner’In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi urged India to avoid ‘politicisation of normal cooperation’ between the two countries and maintain people to people exchanges.

The Centre had decided to review the institutes after security concerns were raised by intelligence agencies over them following a violent standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh on June 15 resulting in the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

The intelligence agencies also pointed out that many universities had proceeded to sign pacts with Chinese institutes without approval from the Centre. The Confucius Institutes are directly funded by the Ministry of Education of China with the ostensible aim to promote Chinese language and Culture but have been in the line of fire in many parts of the world for spreading Chinese propaganda. The review ordered by the Centre is to be conducted by the UGC and the education ministry, is scheduled to take up the 54 memoranda of understanding signed by central universities and institutions with Chinese universities.

Institutes to be reviewed

