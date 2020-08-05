STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conduct inquiry against corrupt officers via video conferencing: Govt to all depts

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday asked all its departments to conduct disciplinary proceedings through video conferencing against employees accused of corruption and other administrative irregularities.

The move comes after the government noticed that disciplinary proceedings were being deferred or delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In an order, the Personnel Ministry cited its 2017 order, saying video conferencing should be utilized to the maximum extent possible to minimize travel undertaken by the Inquiry Officer/Presenting Officer /Charged Officer.

"It is hereby reiterated that the authorities concerned may conduct the disciplinary proceedings with the aid of video conferencing, subject to the condition that principles of natural justice are fully adhered to, while conducting the proceedings through such digital mode," the ministry said in the order issued to all the central government departments.

