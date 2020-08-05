STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi HC dismisses senior officer's plea against Army ban on using social media platforms

According to the new June 6 policy, all Indian Army personnel have been ordered to delete their accounts from Facebook and Instagram and 87 other applications.

Published: 05th August 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

social media.

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a senior Army officer's plea challenging the Indian Army's recent policy banning armed forces personnel from using social networking platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

A bench of justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon, while pronouncing the order, said, "Sorry we are dismissing. Thank you."

The Army officer had sought an interim relief that he be allowed to retain his Facebook (FB) account in a deactivated form till the court decides whether to entertain his petition after going through the Army's policy under challenge.

According to the new June 6 policy, all Indian Army personnel have been ordered to delete their accounts from Facebook and Instagram and 87 other applications.

The petition has sought a direction to the Director-General of Military Intelligence to withdraw its June 6 policy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court Army ban on social media
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp