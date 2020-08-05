STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmer’s son from Sonepat tops civil services exams

This was Singh’s fourth attempt in the civil service exam — twice he could not clear, last time he got into IRS. “In the third attempt, I cleared and got the sixth rank”. 

Published: 05th August 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Pradeep Singh is offered sweets by his father-in-law in Sonepat | PTI

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: IRS officer Pradeep Singh (29) from Sonepat in Haryana has topped the Civil Services exam 2019. Singh topped the list of 829 successful candidates for various services, including the IAS, IPS, IFS among others. A farmer’s son, Singh, a 2019-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) officer, is a probationer at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Faridabad. “It is a dream come true.

ALSO READ | More Muslim candidates crack civil service exam

I always wanted to be an IAS officer and would like to work for the deprived sections of society.’’
His emphasis would be on improving education and farm sectors. “I have opted for my home state Haryana. I am happy I will now get the chance to work for my state,” said Singh, who had taken leave to prepare for the exam. This was Singh’s fourth attempt in the civil service exam — twice he could not clear, last time he got into IRS. “In the third attempt, I cleared and got the sixth rank”. 

Singh had at one stage thought of leaving the IRS, but his father persuaded him to continue. “It is very difficult to study while working because UPSC demands consistency and focus. At one time I thought I was dragging it. But my father motivated me to keep studying.’’Singh’s main focus was on finishing the syllabus, not on study hours. “This was because I was working.

My family totally supported me. I’d like to give credit for my success to two of my friends who studied with me for the exams.”   His father is a farmer, while mother a house-maker. His elder brother is into insurance and his younger sister is studying. Among others who cleared the exams from the region are: Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, an MBBS student from Rajindra Medical College, Patiala, (80th rank) and Muskhan Jindal of Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, (87th rank in her first attempt). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonepat Civil services exam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp