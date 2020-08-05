Heavy rains inundate parts of Thane, Palghar in Maharashtra

By PTI

THANE/PALGHAR: Several low-lying areas of Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra were inundated as heavy rains continued to lash the regions since Tuesday night, a district official said on Wednesday.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed at both Thane and Palghar to deal with any eventualities, NDRF commandant Rajendra Patil said.

As per reports from the disaster control room at Palghar, talukas of Dahanu, Jawhar and Vikramgad have experienced heavy downpour, while water-logging was witnessed in the Vasai-Virar region.

However, no rain-related casualties were reported in the district, it was stated.

Meanwhile, several incidents of tree falling and cases of vehicle damage were reported in different parts of Thane district, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell.

Heavy rains caused nullahs in Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi cities to swell and flood low-lying areas, he said.

Apart from this, a compound wall of a hospital in Thane city's Owale area collapsed on a house, but no casualties were reported in the incident, Kadam added.

While Thane district received 66.

8 mm rainfall from Tuesday night till 8 am on Wednesday, Palghar witnessed downpour of 265.

44 mm in the same period.