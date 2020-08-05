STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India-China standoff: Corps Commanders talks inconclusive, Army ready for longer haul

There is an estimated presence of about 40,000 Chinese troops along with Armoury, Artillery, and other equipments.

Published: 05th August 2020 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, a banner erected by the Indian army stands near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in India's Ladakh area. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fifth round of talks between the Indian and Chinese Corps Commanders did not yield any result as the Chinese side have shown no inclination to execute the disengagement of troops from the Finger area.

Top brass of security establishments met in Delhi on Tuesday for the analysis of the meeting and sources confirmed that the matter came up for discussion during the meeting.

The Chinese are not ready to move back from the Finger area, said the sources. Chinese troops although left the height of Finger 4 but remained present on the ridge.

Indian claim has been till Finger 8 but after the clash of Indian and Chinese troops in the first week of May, China moved in its troops gradually to the Hotspring Sector, Galwan Valley, and Depsang Bulge.

There is an estimated presence of about 40,000 Chinese troops along with Armoury, Artillery, and other equipments. India has also deployed its troops along with commensurate presence of Artillery, armoured and other equipments to counter the Chinese Army.

There have been five Corps Commanders meetings with the last one being July 2 and India has reiterated its position on disengagement that status quo ante to the position before Chinese moved in and adopted the standoff position.

Of the five standoff points, the Chinese moved back only from Patrolling Point 14 and 15 and it was verified. The Chinese have not honoured the agreement between the two Corps Commanders meeting and they remain present, apart from the Finger area, in Gogra-Hot Spring sector and also in Depsang.

Keeping the present situation and fast approaching winters Indian Army has got into preparations to maintain its troop presence and in case of need even beef them up at those areas of high altitude and extreme cold.

Comments(2)

  • A k Sehanobis

    Just don't trust China at its face value.History from 1962 has taught us a lesson.At the same time dialogues must go on and simultaneously gainfully substitute Chinese imports.
    13 hours ago reply

  • KRISHNA NAND TEWARI
    A defined boundaries is first requisite for a modern nation state. However
    15 hours ago reply
