Maharashtra govt will file reply in SC in Sushant Singh case: Minister

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government will file its reply in the supreme court as directed in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, state parliamentary affairs minister Anil Parab said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the apex court while hearing a plea of Bollywood actress and Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in the case, directed the Mumbai Police to place before it the status report of the probe conducted so far.

It also directed Maharashtra, Bihar and Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh to file their replies within three days.

Chakraborty is seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.

"We will file our reply in the supreme court," Parab said.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Meanwhile, referring to the CBI probe being recommended by the Bihar government in the case, senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said the Maharashtra government should let the Mumbai Police work independently.

"I expect various angles of the case, including financial transactions, will be checked (by the CBI)," he said.

The Centre has told the SC that it had accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe.