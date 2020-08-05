Modi chants 'Siyavar Ramchandra ki Jai', promises grand temple at Ayodhya soon

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Beginning his address with chants of ‘Siyavar Ram Chandra Ki Jai,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to all citizens of the country, the Indian diaspora across the world and all devotees of Lord Ram as he laid the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He remembered the sacrifices made by thousands to see this moment of glory.

It was the first time that Modi visited the temple town to offer prayers at the Ram Janambhoomi after taking over as the Prime Minister of India. Prior to this, he had visited the town with LK Advani in 1991 a year before the demolition of the disputed structure on December 6, 1992. Since 2014, the PM has been maintaining a safe distance from Ayodhya and the issue of the Ram temple.

During a speech laced with emotions and high on rhetoric over Lord Ram and his proposed abode, the PM promised a grand and divine temple saying the victory chant of today was not only echoing in Ayodhya but could be heard by all Indians and Ram devotees across the globe.

WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The PM said the day’s glory had made the country enchanted by the spell of Lord Ram and the vibrancy of the occasion and happiness was in the heart of every devotee.

Referring to the decades-long struggle to see the present day, PM Modi said that Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) who has been living in tents for years would finally get a temple of his own now. He talked about the ultimate liberation of Lord Ram from the cycle of breaking and getting built again – which had been going on for centuries.



“Lord Ram is in our hearts, whatever work we have to do, he is our inspiration,” the Prime Minister added. He further said that attempts were made to finish his existence but Lord Ram is the basis of Indian ethos. He could never be destroyed or diminished.



“The movement for building a Ram temple had dedication, struggle and resolve. I bow to those people whose sacrifice has made this possible,” PM Modi said. However, the PM stopped short of mentioning the names of leaders like LK Advani, MM Joshi and Ashok Singhal.

The PM depicted Lord Ram as a unifying factor of Sanatana dharma who was an epitome of truth, justice and love for the entire world.

He also talked about how the construction of a modern, grand and divine Ram temple in Ayodhya would catapult the temple town into one of the most happening pilgrimages of the world adding more grandeur to it and changing its socio-economic matrix by opening new vistas of development.

Earlier, the PM performed the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi premises and concluded it by applying the soil of the sanctum sanctorum on his forehead as tilak.

Before commencing the rituals for Bhoomi Pujan, the PM paid a dandwat pranam (prostration) to Lord Ram.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Prime Minister visited the 10th-century Hanuman Garhi temple for special prayers. He also planted a sapling of a parijaat tree at the location of the Bhoomi Pujan.

Besides unveiling a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone, the PM also released a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’.