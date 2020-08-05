STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Struggle of years ended with Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan': Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

"Five decades, 500 years of penance and strugglematerialised today with the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Lalla's temple," Rupani said in a video message.

Published: 05th August 2020 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said the struggle of several years materialised with the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, and this day will be written in golden letters in history books.

The beginning of construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram on Wednesday proves that the BJP always fulfils its commitments, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the event at the site where a large number of devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

"Jay Shree Ram! August 5 will be written in golden letters in the history books of 21st century.

Five decades, 500 years of penance and strugglematerialised today with the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Lalla's temple," Rupani said in a video message.

"The slogan - 'We swear by Ram that temple will surely be built there at Ayodhya - has been realised today.

A Diwali like celebration has gripped the entire nation.

Many Gujaratis made a contribution in the 'kar seva' for building this temple," the BJP leader said.

He credited the "two sons of Gujarat's soil" - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah - for the harmonious atmosphere in which the 'bhoomi pujan' was held at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

"We always do what we promise.

This is BJP's commitment.

If coronavirus was not there, today's event would have become the biggest religious congregation.

I am sure the construction of Ram temple would lead to nation-building and take India ahead with pride," Rupani said.

He watched live coverage of the 'bhoomi pujan' on a large screen at his official residence in Gandhinagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Rupani bhoomi pujan Ayodhya Ram Temple
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp