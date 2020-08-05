Waterlogging, house collapse: Mumbai fears a 2005-like flood situation amid heavy rain

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The heavy rain along with gusty winds brings back the memories of the 26 July 2005 deluge. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday, South Mumbai received 229.6 mm rainfall while Mumbai suburb recorded 65.8 mm rainfall.

South Mumbai has recorded its highest single-day rainfall on Wednesday since 1999 as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). The highest rainfall is 261 mm in the year 1998.

The local trains services at central, western and harbour lines were suspended due to the heavy rain.

The people who were stranded at the railway stations and the bus stands were asked to take shelter at nearby the BMC schools.

Maharashtra government has also called the national disaster response force team to rescue the trapped people at various places.

According to the BMC, the waves as high as 4.41 metres blocked the excess rainwater from entering the sea. This also resulted in submerging many low lying areas of Mumbai.

As per the meteorological department, Mumbai and its suburb are likely to receive intense to the very intense spell of rainfall accompanied with strong winds reaching up to 70 to 80 kilometres speed.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of steps taken to safeguard citizens amid torrential rain. He thanked PM for offering support: Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office https://t.co/4jB7ItOlSc — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Due to the heavy rainfall and high tide, waterlogging incidents were reported at Hindmata Parel, Dadar TT, MIES college, Goel temple, JJ bridge, Thakur Dhwar, Sheikh Mishtri road and Bhendi Bazar in South Mumbai.

The low lying areas such as Postal colony, Chembur, Chunabhatti, Kurla, and Mankhurd in eastern suburb and Andheri subway, Dahisar Subway, National college and Bandra submerged in rainwater.

Six house collapse, 142 tree falling and 10 short circuit incidents were reported in the city. Many vehicles parked in the open were crushed by tree falling incidents.

Besides, the many places in Mumbai and extended suburb witnessed the power cut.

In south Mumbai, the high mast floodlight lamp posts of the Wankhede Stadium were swaying in gusty winds.

At Jaslok Hospital in Pedder Road, South Mumbai, the cement claddings of its buildings fell down due to gusty winds.

#UPDATE All 55 passengers have been rescued by National Disaster Response Force: Satya Pradhan, Director General of NDRF https://t.co/4f6VjrQ80T — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Three high capacity cranes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in adjoining Raigad district collapsed in the afternoon, an official said.

"Due to high-speed winds, three key cranes fell at one of our terminals, but no one was injured in the incident," said Sanjay Sethi, chairman of JNPT.

The signage atop the BSE building almost toppled, leading to an observer remarking that the "BSE" had crashed.

The Arabian Sea swelled and the water spilled over the outer road at Girgaon Chowpatty in south Mumbai in the afternoon.

The road had over a fleet of water near Wilson College.

According to local residents, this was the first time they witnessed such heavy water-logging on the road outside the chowpatty, Marine Drive and several other areas in south Mumbai.

"First time in several years, I witnessed water- logging on Marine Drive and such a horrible scene in south Mumbai. It was a scary scene on roads around 5 pm," said a senior railway officer.

The officer said when he reached home, he saw windows of his flat shattering in a scene straight out of horror movies.

The road outside Mantralaya, the secretariat of the Maharashtra government in south Mumbai, was submerged in rainwater and several trees had uprooted and fallen on nearby roads due to strong winds.

State-owned J J Hospital witnessed heavy water-logging on the ground floor, which houses casualty ward and other departments.

Water had entered JJ Hospital in the evening due to incessant rainfall. It was later cleared and currently, there is no water accumulation: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra https://t.co/rC4DKrcvO7 pic.twitter.com/kIYBv6Bzj1 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

According to the BMC, nearly 150 incidents of tree collapse were reported from acrossthe metropolis, crushing several vehicles, but there was no report of any casualty.

The city civic authorities said they have asked the garden department and fire brigade to attend to the tree falling incidents immediately to clear the roads.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to the local bodies remain alert and extend all help to the stranded people.

DY Patil Stadium damaged in Mumbai

The torrential rains that have been lashing Navi Mumbai and adjourning areas have caused extensive damage to the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul here.

Sanjay Kumar, who is the Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Police, in a tweet, said, " Huge Damage to one of iconic stadiums DY Patil stadium".

The Navi Mumbai top cop also posted pictures of the damage.

An Nerul Police Station personnel said that the damage was caused by rains and gusty winds.

The DY Patil stadium in the past has hosted the final of the cash rich Indian Premier League and also matches of the U17 FIFA World Cup and also many other noted sporting events.

Officials from the DY Patil Stadium could not be immediately reached for their comments.

