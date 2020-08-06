STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

29 security personnel among 33 new COVID-19 patients in Mizoram

Of the fresh cases, 28 were reported from Aizawl district, two from Champhai and one each from Lunglei, Kolasib and Saitual.

Published: 06th August 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Security Personnel_AP

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Thirty-three people, including 29 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 537, a Health Department official said on Thursday.

Of the fresh cases, 28 were reported from Aizawl district, two from Champhai and one each from Lunglei, Kolasib and Saitual, he said.

"Twenty-nine security personnel are among the fresh patients. A nurse, who has been taking care of coronavirus patients at Zoram Medical College (ZMC), has also tested positive for the disease," the official said.

Mizoram now has 251 active COVID-19 patients, while 286 people have recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 53.25 per cent, the official said, adding that one patient, who has migrated to Assam, is not included in the Mizoram's COVID-19 tally.

A total of 22,175 samples have been tested for the coronavirus infection till Wednesday, he said.

Aizawl district has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 327, followed by Lunglei at 93.

As of now, Siaha, Mamit and Khawzawl districts are coronavirus-free, the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mizoram coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp