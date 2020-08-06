STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ahmedabad COVID-19 hospital fire leaves eight patients dead

Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours of Thursday, the official said.

Published: 06th August 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Eight people died in fire which broke out at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad today morning.

Eight people died in fire which broke out at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad today morning. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD:  Eight coronavirus patients died in a fire inside the ICU ward of a private hospital in Ahmedabad city in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

A para-medical staff member of the hospital was injured in the tragedy.

A cumulative compensation of Rs 6 lakh each for the families of the deceased -- five men and three women -- was announced by the Centre and Gujarat government.

The blaze broke out around 3.

30 am on the top floor of the four-storey Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area, officials said.

It is one of the 60-odd `designated' private hospitals which have been authorized by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to treat coronavirus patients.

"Eight coronavirus patients admitted in the ICU ward on the fourth floor of Shrey Hospital have died due to fire. 41 other COVID patients who were in the general ward on bottom floors were rescued and shifted to SVP Hospital," said Rajiv Kumar Gupta, an IAS officer.

Shrey Hospital was sealed for investigation, said Gupta, who has been deputed in Ahmedabad as an officer on special duty.

Preliminary investigation showed that the fire was caused by a short circuit, he said.

Gupta, Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar and Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi visited the spot.

"We have learned that an electric short circuit led to a blast. The blaze spread in the ward within minutes," said Kumar.

According to Chirag Patel, a hospital attendant who saved the lives of three elderly patients, there were eleven patients on the fourth floor when the fire broke out.

The deceased were identified as Lilavati Shah (72), Jyoti Sindhi (55), Ayesha Tirmizi (51), Navneet Shah (80), Arif Mansoori (42), Narendra Shah (62), Arvind Bhavsar (78) and Manu Rami (82).

Additional Commissioner of Police R V Asari told reporters that Bharat Mahant, a trustee of the hospital, was being questioned.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered an inquiry by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sangeeta Singh and her counterpart in the Urban Development Department Mukesh Puri.

The two IAS officers have been asked to submit the inquiry report in three days, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that another attendant received 25 to 30 percent burn injuries while trying to save the patients.

The attendant and 41 patients were shifted to SVP Hospital, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," the PM tweeted.

Chief Minister Rupani also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ahmedabad coronavirus Ahmedabad hospital fire COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp