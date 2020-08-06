STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beyond Ayodhya: Uncharted territory awaits BJP in post-COVID era, ballot battle

On Tuesday, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board angrily said the demolished ‘Babri Masjid’ will remain a mosque for them till eternity.

Published: 06th August 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the BJP fulfilling yet another electoral promise on Wednesday, it democratised the Hindutva legitimacy and made its competitors realise what they lacked, forcing them to fall in line to chant ‘Jai Siya Ram.’

What may lie beyond this bravado in the months to come and what this ‘dystopia’ would mean to furthering the cause of democracy remains unforeseen, undefined as harsh economic realities set in and aggressive religious demands tend to outweigh the national priorities. 

A section of the Congress has sought to up the ante. “The controversy over Ram temple and mosque was settled by the court and people accepted it. We welcome the temple but we should also keep in mind that the apex court also ordered for construction of a mosque. The PM should support both. This is the heritage of a secular society,” said Congress leader Salman Khurshid.  

On Tuesday, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board angrily said the demolished ‘Babri Masjid’ will remain a mosque for them till eternity.  BSP supremo Mayawati welcomed the ‘bhumi pujan’ in a tone and tenor indicating new political equations. 

Many have questioned the need for such a grand religious function during the pandemic. PM Modi said that “history is not only being made, but is being repeated.” He said the temple will become the modern symbol of India’s traditions.

“This temple will also symbolise the power of collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring future generations.”

These words would test how the BJP tackles the economic mess post-Covid and shapes up its strategies in states due for polls. 

