Border shouldn’t dominate Beijing-Delhi relations, says Chinese ambassador to US

Complicating the situation further, China claimed that unilateral changes that India made to J&K last year were illegal and invalid.

Published: 06th August 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the standoff continues in Ladakh after fifth round of talks between Indian and Chinese Corps Commanders, Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tianki said a border dispute should not be the central point of ties  between New Delhi and Beijing.

“I do not think this (border) issue should dominate in relations between China and India, and I do not think this is the view of our Indian friends,” Cui said at the Aspen Security Forum. But near the LAC, the PLA has shown no inclination to execute the disengagement of troops from Finger area, army sources said. 

Complicating the situation further, China claimed that unilateral changes that India made to J&K last year were illegal and invalid. “Any unilateral change to the status quo is illegal and invalid. This issue should be properly resolved peacefully through dialogue and consultations between the parties concerned,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, adding that Beijing was monitoring the situation in Kashmir.  

India firmly rejected the statement, saying China has no locus standi on this matter. “We have noted the comments of the Chinese MFA spokesperson on the Indian UT of J&K. The Chinese side has no locus standi whatsoever on this matter and is advised not to comment on the internal affairs of other nations,” the MEA said. 

