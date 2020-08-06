STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSF constable arrested for facilitating Pakistan smugglers dismissed from service

The BSF constable and two people were arrested by the Punjab Police on July 26 for allegedly smuggling drugs and weapons in the country from across the border.

Published: 06th August 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Border Security Force (BSF) constable, who was recently arrested by Punjab Police for allegedly facilitating Pakistani smugglers bring drugs and weapons into the country, has been dismissed from service, an official said on Thursday.

According to the BSF officials, constable Rajendra Prashad who was posted along the Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district was dismissed from service.

The BSF constable and two people were arrested by the Punjab Police on July 26 for allegedly smuggling drugs and weapons in the country from across the border.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta informed that Jalandhar Rural Police, which unearthed the racket, had recovered a .30 Bore Pistol (Made in China), along with 5 live rounds and Rs 24.50 lakhs as drug money from the three arrested accused.

According to Punjab Police, the accused persons during interogation revealed that they were working with a cross-border smuggler Satnam Singh alias Satta, a resident of village Naarli in Taran Tarn district, who was closely linked with Pakistan-based smugglers for smuggling of heroin and weapons from Pakistan, read the release.

Earlier, another BSF constable identified as Sumit Kumar was arrested for his alleged involvement in smuggling activities, connivance with anti-national elements and trans-border criminals. He was also dismissed from service by the BSF. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Police Pakistani smigglers BSF constable
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp