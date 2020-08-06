STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSP's Saddam Husen arrested for calling Mahakal temple 'hub of terrorists'

The complaint against the BSP leader was lodged by BJP's youth wing leader and district president from Aligarh, Mukesh Lodhi.

Published: 06th August 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By ANI

ALIGARH: The police arrested Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) councillor, Saddam Husen, for allegedly posting controversial content on social media and calling the Mahakal temple "hub of terrorists".

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Saddam Husen for allegedly calling the Mahakal temple in Ujjain "a hub of terrorists" after history-sheeter and accused in Kanpur encounter case Vikas Dubey's arrest from temple premises.

The complaint against the BSP leader was lodged by BJP's youth wing leader and district president from Aligarh, Mukesh Lodhi.

"A case was registered against Husen on July 10 and now he has been arrested," said Aligarh Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhishek

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at the temple, where he was identified by a security guard.

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey was later killed in an encounter with the STF of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday after he "attempted to flee" while being brought back to the state from Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSP councillor arrester Saddam Husen Mahakal Temple
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp