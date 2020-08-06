BSP's Saddam Husen arrested for calling Mahakal temple 'hub of terrorists'

By ANI

ALIGARH: The police arrested Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) councillor, Saddam Husen, for allegedly posting controversial content on social media and calling the Mahakal temple "hub of terrorists".

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Saddam Husen for allegedly calling the Mahakal temple in Ujjain "a hub of terrorists" after history-sheeter and accused in Kanpur encounter case Vikas Dubey's arrest from temple premises.

The complaint against the BSP leader was lodged by BJP's youth wing leader and district president from Aligarh, Mukesh Lodhi.

"A case was registered against Husen on July 10 and now he has been arrested," said Aligarh Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhishek

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at the temple, where he was identified by a security guard.

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey was later killed in an encounter with the STF of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday after he "attempted to flee" while being brought back to the state from Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)