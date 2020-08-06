STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress seeks early Parliament session to discuss COVID-19, Sino-India and economic situation

Senior Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said a way should be found out soon to hold a session of the Parliament.

Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken

Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken (File| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday demanded that a session of Parliament be convened to enable discussion on key issues like the COVID-19 situation, the Sino-India standoff at the border and the state of the economy in the country.

He said various leaders of the Congress have asked for holding the Parliament session early and the government should act accordingly.

"There are so many issues concerning the country and a way should be found out to call a Parliament session," he told reporters at a virtual press conference.

Maken said it is not just the Chinese transgression which is a big issue, the coronavirus pandemic and the economic situation in the country should also be discussed in Parliament.

"There are very important things. There should be a way out to convene Parliament -- a virtual session or there should be different ways -- the government should look at different ways and means to call the session," the Congress leader said.

The PARTY has been demanding early convening of a Parliament session to discuss important issues.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is due and sources indicate that the same could be convened by the end of this month or early next month.

