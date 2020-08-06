STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eminent academician Amaresh Dutta dies in Assam's Dibrugarh

Some of his other notable works are 'Time's Harvest', a collection of poems on selected episodes from Ramayana and Mahabharata, and 'Lotus and the Cross'.

Photo: Twitter/@sarbanandsonwal

Eminent academician Amaresh Dutta died on Thursday due to age-related ailments.

By PTI

DIBRUGARH: Eminent academician and Shakespearean scholar Amaresh Dutta died on Thursday due to age-related ailments at his residence in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

He was 102 and survived by wife and five sons.

Dutta served as a professor in the English departments of Dibrugarh University, Gauhati University and Sagar University in Madhya Pradesh.

He retired from Gauhati University in 1980 as the dean after serving for 20 years.

He was honoured as Professor Emeritus by the varsity in recognition of his contributions.

He was considered an authority on Shakespeare.

His book 'Shakespeares Tragic Vision and Art' published in 1963 received appreciation from scholars from across the globe.

He was awarded by the International Association of Poetry in Rome for his collection of poems 'Captive Moments' in 1952.

Some of his other notable works are 'Time's Harvest', a collection of poems on selected episodes from Ramayana and Mahabharata, and 'Lotus and the Cross'.

He was also the chief editor of the Encyclopaedia of Indian Literature published by the Sahitya Akademi.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the death, saying that his contribution to literature and the field of education will always be valued.

