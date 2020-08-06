Hindutva divides, Hinduism represents India’s composite culture, says Congress veteran Tarun Gogoi

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Congress veteran and three-time former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi said Hindutva divides people but Hinduism represents India’s composite culture.

His statement was in the context of Wednesday’s “Bhoomi Pujan” and foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of Rama temple in Ayodhya.

“Hindutva is antithesis to Bhagaban Rama’s philosophy of love, justice and truth. Hindutva divides people whereas Hinduism represents India’s composite culture by embracing all irrespective of caste, creed etc. Let the bitterness between the two groups of Babri Masjid and Rama temple conflict be buried and a new beginning commence to build a vibrant, modern and progressive India…” Gogoi said on Thursday.

He said the Ayodhya ritual would be remembered as a day of great national importance as it brought an end to a bitter conflict between two parties belonging to two different religions.

“Definitely God Rama belongs to everyone…He is the embodiment of the best human values and symbol of national unity, integrity, and social justice. This is a time when there is a feeling of insecurity and injustice among the minorities, Dalits, and many other vulnerable sections of the society. There is a need to follow in the footsteps (of lord Rama) to establish a peaceful, amiable, and harmonious atmosphere,” Gogoi categorically stated.

He said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was the first to break the lock of Babri Masjid at Ayodhya to offer prayer for the Hindus. He had dreamt of transforming Mahatma Gandhiji’s dream of Ramrajya but the BJP has been trying to exploit Rama’s name for narrow politics thereby exposing its intention of capturing political power without having any commitment to Rama’s ideology and philosophy, Gogoi said.

“PM Modi also talked about Rama’s ideology of social harmony which is the need of the hour. Greater responsibilities lie on him. To carry out the ideals is much more important than merely having the construction of the temple,” the Congress leader added.