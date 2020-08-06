STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 67.62 per cent; case fatality rate drops to 2.07 per cent: Government

Implementation of 'test, track, treat' strategy and emphasis on treatment of the hospitalised patients has ensured that mortality rate is contained, Health ministry said.

Published: 06th August 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 09:20 PM

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The total number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients in India has jumped to 13,28,336, pushing the recovery rate to 67.62 per cent on Thursday, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent, the Union health ministry said.

The recoveries exceeded active cases of the coronavirus infection by 7,32,835, it stated.

There are 5,95,501 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, which as a percentage of the total cases has seen a "significant drop from 34.17 per cent on July 24 to 30.31 per cent as on date",  the ministry said.

Keeping the focus on "Test, Track and Treat" strategy, India has continued testing more than 6 lakh COVID-19 samples for the third consecutive day in a row.

According to a statement by the ministry, India's resolve to rapidly increase the number of tests done per day has resulted in a successful march towards 10 lakh per day testing capacity with 6,64,949 tests conducted on Wednesday.

The cumulative testing as on date has reached 2,21,49,351.

"The Tests Per Million too have seen a sharp rise to 16,050. It is only by aggressive testing that positive cases can be identified, their contacts tracked and isolated as well as prompt treatment can be ensured," the ministry said.

The lab network as on date consists of 1,370 labs with 921 labs in the government sector and 449 private labs.

A total of 46,121 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in a span of 24 hours, the statement said.

"The recovery rate has continued its upward journey to reach another record high of 67.62 pre cent amongst COVID-19 patients," it said.

Under the Centre's "whole-of-government approach", the public and private sector resources have been combined towards the COVID-19 response and management, the ministry said.

Focused implementation of 'Test, Track, Treat' strategy by the Union, state and Union Territory governments, ramped up hospital infrastructure and testing facilities, and emphasis on treatment of hospitalised patients through the standard of care protocol advised by the Centre have effectively ensured that mortality of COVID-19 patients is contained, the ministry said in the statement.

"As a result, the case fatality rate (CFR) has been low when compared to the global scenario and it has been progressively falling. It stands at 2.07 per cent today," it said.

India saw a single-day spike of 56,282 cases, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 19,64,536, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 40,699 with 904 new fatalities being reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

