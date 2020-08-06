STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar DGP accuses Mumbai Police of being unprofessional

Patna SP is in Mumbai to probe a case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was quarantined by BMC after he travelled via a flight to Mumbai to investigate the case.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Thursday accused Mumbai police of being unprofessional on their action of quarantining Patna Superintendent of Police (SP), Vinay Tiwari.

Tiwari is in Mumbai to probe a case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after he travelled via a flight to Mumbai to investigate the case.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "Mumbai police's move of quarantining Bihar Police officer is unprofessional. The Supreme Court has given its observation in the matter."

"There is no positive response from the Mumbai police and he (Vinay Tiwari) has not been released yet. It is like, they are keeping him in a house arrest," Pandey said.

Pandey further said, "We will wait for one more day, after which we will be taking action against them (Mumbai Police). We are taking advice from the Bihar government and might even pursue court in this regard."

The Central government gave a nod to the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

An FIR was filed by the Patna Police against Rhea Chakraborty on a complaint filed by KK Singh, father of the late actor, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the case.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, after which Mumbai had registered a case and is investigating the matter.

