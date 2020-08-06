STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: SC says quarantining Bihar IPS didn’t send good message

The central government told the SC that it is willing to hand over the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to the CBI.

Published: 06th August 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Patna City Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari

Patna City Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The central government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it is willing to hand over the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court was hearing a petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty, demanding that the FIR registered against her in Patna by Rajput’s father be transferred to Mumbai. Chakraborty was said to have been in a relationship with Rajput. 

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told Justice Hrihikesh Roy that the central government has, in principle, accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for a CBI probe into the actor’s death. The court gave three days’ time to all parties in the case - Maharashtra and Bihar governments as well as Chakraborty and Rajput’s family to file a reply. 

The court also asked the Maharashtra government for an update on the status of its investigation as it has been probing the case of suicide. The hearing in the matter has been slated for next week. The court also said that quarantining Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who had arrived in Mumbai to monitor the probe, did not send a good message and asked the Maharashtra government to ensure things are handled  in a professional manner.

ED summons Rhea Chakraborty to appear on Aug 7    

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Friday in a money laundering probe stemming from a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death, officials said on Wednesday. They said Chakraborty, 28, has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case on August 7.  

Once she appears, the actor is expected to be questioned about her friendship with Rajput, possible business dealings and the developments that took place over the last few years between them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput death case
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp