Trust for building mosque on five-acre land in Ayodhya setting up office

The five-acre land allocated to the Sunni Waqf Board falls in Dhannipur village under Sohawal tehsil in Ayodhya district.

Published: 06th August 2020 07:39 PM

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Trust constituted by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) for the construction of a mosque on five acres of land allocated to it in Raunahi in Ayodhya is in the process of setting up an office in Lucknow, an official said on Thursday.

The 15-member trust -- Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) -- announced on July 29 by UPSCWB will become functional in 10 to 12 days, said the source.

According to IICF secretary and spokesman Atahar Hussain, the trust has applied for a PAN in its name and awaiting its delivery, after which the trustees would meet through video conferencing to pass a resolution for opening a bank account of the trust.

“We had met last month online. As of now, we have identified the office space and the renovation work is going on there. It will take 10-12 days for the work to complete. After which our office will be functional,” he said.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh government had allocated five-acre land to UP Sunni Central Waqf Board in Raunahi, a township, 20 km away from Ram Janmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque in compliance of the Supreme Court’s November 9, 2019 order.

While settling the age-old vexed issue involving a title suit pertaining to disputed 2.77 acre land on Ramjanmabhoomi premises, the apex court had handed it over the Hindu parties for temple construction while directing the UP government to allocate five-acre alternative land to Sunni Waqf Board in and around Ayodhya for construction of a mosque.

The five-acre land allocated to the Sunni Waqf Board falls in Dhannipur village under Sohawal tehsil in Ayodhya district. The IICF will oversee the construction of a mosque, Indo-Islamic research centre, library and hospital on the land.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha has formally handed over the possession of the land for the mosque to the trust members. They have been given a certified copy of the revenue record.

The residents of Dhannipur, where the land has been allotted, are eagerly waiting for the trust to start construction of a mosque. They feel that owing to mosque construction, the fate and fortune of the village will look up.

The trust is a 15-member body, of which names of nine have been declared and rest will be finalised soon.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The programme was organised by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

