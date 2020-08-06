STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Why Defence ministry took down report mentioning Chinese 'transgressions' at LAC, asks Congress

The document, which was uploaded on the Defence ministry's website, was removed on Thursday morning following publication of a media report based on it.

Published: 06th August 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday asked the government why a Defence ministry report mentioning Chinese 'transgressions' in eastern Ladakh in May was taken down with party leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that removal of the document from websites would not change facts.

The document, which was uploaded on the Defence ministry's website, was removed on Thursday morning following publication of a media report based on it.

"Forget standing up to China, India's PM lacks the courage even to name them. Denying China is in our territory and removing documents from websites won't change the facts," Gandhi tweeted while tagging the news report based on the Defence ministry document.

The ministry report for the month of June had also said the situation in eastern Ladakh arising out of "unilateral aggression" by China continues to be sensitive and requires close monitoring as well as prompt action.

It added that the face-off on the Line of Actual Control(LAC) is likely to be "prolonged".

At an online press conference, Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said the government should tell the country the truth about Chinese 'transgressions' at the border in Ladakh, adding there should be complete transparency on the matter.

"The monthly report of the Defence ministry which was withdrawn clearly says that Chinese Army had intruded into Indian territory," he said.

"What is the government's strategy in dealing with the Chinese. What is the future plan of the Modi government?",Maken asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Defence Ministry report India China standoff Chinese transgression
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp