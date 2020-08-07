STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anil Dujana gang member arrested after gunfight in Greater Noida

The gunfight took place around midnight in Badalpur police station area in which Kapil, involved in a dozen criminal cases, was arrested.

NOIDA: A member of a dreaded criminal gang was arrested following a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida in which he was injured, officials said on Friday.

The arrested accused was a member of the Anil Dujana gang, they said.

The gunfight took place around midnight in Badalpur police station area in which Kapil, involved in a dozen criminal cases, was arrested.

However, his accomplice managed to flee, the officials said.

"The Badalpur police station in-charge was patrolling the area when we were tipped off about the presence of two suspicious persons in the area," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

When a police team reached the spot and questioned them about roaming around so late in the night, the accused opened fire on the personnel, he said.

"Kapil was hit in retaliatory firing by the police team and was held. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, while his accomplice managed to escape. A combing operation is underway to trace him," Chander said.

According to the police officer, Kapil is an active member of the Anil Dujana gang and also worked for gangster Billu Dujana.

He has at least 12 cases registered against him in Gautam Buddh Nagar and nearby areas.

Most recently, he was wanted in an extortion case lodged at the Sihani Gate police station in adjoining Ghaziabad district, the DCP said.

An illegal firearm was seized from Kapil, the police said.

