Army chief visits Central Command Headquarters in Lucknow; meets UP Guv, CM

The chief minister presented a memento to the Army chief during the meeting.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath with Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane during a meeting at his residence in Lucknow

UP CM Yogi Adityanath with Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane during a meeting at his residence in Lucknow on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane visited the Central Command Headquarters here on Friday and reviewed operational preparedness of the troops.

The Army chief, during his visit to the state capital, also met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said.

Naravane was briefed by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Central Command Lieutenant General IS Ghuman on both operational and administrative aspects, an official release issued by a Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said.

The Army chief met Chief Minister Adityanath at his official residence here.

"It was a courtesy meeting between the two. The chief minister presented a memento to the Army chief during the meeting," a state government official said.

During his visit to the Army's Central Command Headquarters, Gen Naravane expressed satisfaction on the efforts being made to ensure capability enhancement and operational effectiveness of the forces and development of infrastructure in the central sector, the release said.

He conveyed his appreciation to the Central Command for achieving a high degree of operational preparedness, it said.

The Army chief was appreciative of the efforts being put in by the soldiers in the forward areas operating in very difficult weather conditions in high-altitude areas, the release issued by the Defence PRO said.

Before departing from Lucknow, Gen Naravane also met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan.

