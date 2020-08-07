STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak dies by suicide in Mumbai

A day before taking the extreme step, she had shared in a Facebook video that she was cheated and was unable able to trust anyone.

Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak

Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bhojpuri film actress Anupama Pathak allegedly died of suicide in north Mumbai's Dahisar suburb, police said on Friday.

Pathak, 40, was found hanging at her rented flat on Sunday, police said.

Hailing from Purnea district in Bihar, she had moved to Mumbai and worked in Bhojpuri films and TV shows.

A day before taking the extreme step, she had shared in a Facebook video that she was cheated and was unable able to trust anyone.

In the video, she spoke about trust issues and not having friends who can be of help.

Pathak's death comes at a time the entertainment industry is reeling from the shock of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

On June 9, Rajput's former manager Disha Salian jumped from a high-rise building.

The month earlier, on May 15, TV actor Manmeet Grewal had hanged himself at his Mumbai home.

Television actor Samir Sharma, 44, best known for his roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Left Right Left, was on Wednesday found dead at his home in suburban Malad where he lived alone.

