BJP government pulled unexpected name out of the hat: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah said that one can always trust this government to pull an unexpected name out of the hat contrary to anything the sources had planted earlier.

Published: 07th August 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Reacting over BJP leader Manoj Sinha’s appointment as Jammu and Kashmir LG, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that one can always trust this government to pull an unexpected name out of the hat contrary to anything the “sources” had planted earlier.

Taking to his Twitter, Abdullah said that till yesterday, his name was not in the list which people in Srinagar were circulating as the next Governor of the Union Territory. However, Congress said a non-BJP man would have been more successful in J&K. The National Conference is of the view that it is an attempt to provide relief to BJP and changing of faces won’t make any difference.

Aijaz Ahmad Wani, political analyst and Assistant Professor University of Kashmir said, “Only reason for changing the LG so soon indicates that Delhi wants to start political process in J&K as  it was going completely bureaucratic administration with no political reach out.” Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta said Sinha’s appointment may be an attempt to start political process in J&K.

“I think Sinha will play a key role in restart of political process in J&K. We hope he would fufill the task assigned to him and we welcome his appointment,” he said. Former minister and J&K Apni Party senior leader Ghulam Hassan Mir said the Centre now thinks that J&K should have a L-G who can have political approach so that people feel connectivity with the government.  

