STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Did not tap phone number of any MLA, says Rajasthan Police over social media claim

The Congress had shifted the MLAs backing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to the Jaisalmer's Suryagarh hotel while accusing the BJP of the bid to topple its government in the state.

Published: 07th August 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Police on Friday clarified that it did not tap the phone number of any legislator, after a social media message alleged that at least six MLAs holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel have been put under surveillance.

The Congress had shifted the MLAs backing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to the Jaisalmer's Suryagarh hotel while accusing the BJP of the bid to topple its government in the state.

It has been claimed in the WhatsApp message that phone numbers of around half a dozen MLAs staying at the hotel are being illegally tapped.

The message is being circulated with a list of phone numbers.

Reacting to it, the state police in a statement said, No unit of the Rajasthan Police did phone tapping of any MLA or MP, neither in the past nor in present.

 The state police said the allegations are "imaginary and false".

The Rajasthan Police always acts to prevent criminal activities and illegal taping is a criminal act, the statement said.

The BJP had earlier accused the state government of illegal phone tapping after the Congress cited some audio clips allegedly unraveling the plot to topple its government in the state.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan crisis Rajasthan police phone tapping
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp