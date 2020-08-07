GC Murmu becomes first Odia to be CAG of India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BHUBANESWAR: Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned on Wednesday as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, has been appointed as the country’s new CAG.A native of Betnoti in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, the 1985 batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer is the first Odia to be appointed as the CAG. He was also first Odia to hold the post of Lt Governor.

“The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Girish Chanda Murmu to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” a notification by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday evening said.

Murmu was born on November 21, 1959 in Mayurbhanj district. His schooling was at Baripada and he post-graduated from Utkal University in Political Science.

After joining IAS, he served as Principal Secretary to Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He held many important positions in Gujarat. Though his visits to his native place are not so frequent, sources maintained that he still remains in touch with his family members.

Earlier, he has worked as Expenditure Secretary in close coordination with the Prime Minister’s Office and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.