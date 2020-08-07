STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

GC Murmu becomes first Odia to be CAG of India

Though GC Murmu visits to his native place are not so frequent, sources maintained that he still remains in touch with his family members.

Published: 07th August 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Girish Chandra Murmu

Girish Chandra Murmu (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BHUBANESWAR: Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned on Wednesday as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, has been appointed as the country’s new CAG.A native of Betnoti in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, the 1985 batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer is the first Odia to be appointed as the CAG. He was also first Odia to hold the post of Lt Governor.  

“The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Girish Chanda Murmu to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” a notification by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday evening said.

Murmu was born on November 21, 1959 in Mayurbhanj district. His schooling was at Baripada and he post-graduated from Utkal University in Political Science.

After joining IAS, he served as Principal Secretary to Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He held many important positions in Gujarat. Though his visits to his native place are not so frequent, sources maintained that he still remains in touch with his family members.

Earlier, he has worked as Expenditure Secretary in close coordination with the Prime Minister’s Office and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GC Murmu Girish Chandra Murmu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp