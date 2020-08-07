Karnataka SSLC exam results to be announced on August 10

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination results in Karnataka will be announced on August 10, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday.

"The SSLC exam results will be announced on Monday, August 10 at 3 pm," Kumar tweeted on Friday.

Amid coronavirus scare, the exams were held from June 25 to July 4 at 2,879 centres across the state where about 8.4 lakh students had appeared.

While many other promoted the students without exams due to the pandemic, Karnataka conducted the board exam with all safety measures, including social distancing in seating of students.