Maharashtra rains: Panchganga river crosses danger mark in Kolhapur, building collapses in Thane

By Online Desk

KOLHAPUR: The Panchganga river crossed its danager mark in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Thursday evening, officials said.

As the catchment areas of Radhanagari dam were receiving heavy showes, water was released, leading to a rise in the river's level, they said.

By late evening, some 1,750 familiesfrom 23 villages were shifted to safer places.

The river was flowing above the danger mark of 43 feet at Rajaram Weir outside the Kolhapur city.

"So far 4,413 people from 1,750 families in 23 villages in Gadhinglas, Panhala, Karveer, Gaganbawda, Ajara, and the Kolhapur city have been shifted," said district collector Daulat Desai.

Around 1,100 livestock animals were also shifted.

As per the district's disaster management cell, at 8 pm on Thursday, the water level at Rajaram Weir was 43.9 feet.

So far, 98 bunds have gone underwater in the district.

"At 7 pm, water from Radhanagari dam was being released at 4,256 cusecs and that is why the level of the Panchaganaga is rising," said an official.

ALSO READ | Mangroves destruction to blame for flooding in Mumbai: Experts

Nine state highways and 25 other roads in the district were affected due to the rains, a Public Works Department official said.

Meanwhile, an official from the irrigation department said owing to good rainfall in the catchment areas of the Koyna dam in the neighbouring Satara district, 2,427 cusecs water was being released.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed four teams in Kolhapur district.

The Sangli district administration had also asked people living on the banks of the Krishna, Warna and Koyna rivers to remain alert.

Last year, unprecedented rains wreaked havoc in western Maharashtra, especially in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, claiming over 60 lives.

The India Meterological Department (IMD) said there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in Pune and adjoining areas and heavy rain in isolated places in Ghat areas on Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, light rains are expected, it said.

On the other hand, a 47-year-old man fell into a swollen nullah and was washed away in rain-hit Thane district of Maharashtra, district authorities said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Mira-Bhayander township of the district on Wednesday evening and his body was found on Thursday, an official said.

District Disaster Control Room chief Anita Jawanjale said the victim, Rakesh Harshora, a residentofMahajanwadi, came out of his house looking for his two-wheeler.

He accidentally fell into the swollen nullah near his house and was swept away, the official said.

His brother lodged a police complaint after which a search was launched, Jawanjale said.

The body of the victim was traced by the search team and sent for post-mortem examination at a government hospital, the official said.

Thane and adjoining Palghar district were lashed by heavy showers on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Rain intensity reduces, transport services resume in Mumbai

Meanwhile, a portion of a dilapidated four- storey building collapsed due to incessant rainfall in Mira- Bhayandar city of Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Thursday.

The building on Talao Road, which had been declared dangerous, is now being torn down by the authorities, ward officer Damodar Sankhe said.

A part of the 35-year-old structure collapsed due to heavy rains, prompting firemen and local disaster cell personnel to rush to the scene, a fire officer of the Mira- Bhayandar Municipal Corporation said.

The building has three wings, with 150 flats, which were vacated in March itself, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)