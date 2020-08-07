STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya to allow home delivery of liquor

Minister James K Sangma said the state cabinet has approved a proposal regarding this and decided to introduce a new regulation under the Meghalaya Excise Rules on license for home delivery of liquor.

Published: 07th August 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

liquor shops

For representational purposes

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government on Friday decided to issue licenses to wine shops for home delivery of liquor.

Minister James K Sangma said the state cabinet has approved a proposal regarding this and decided to introduce a new regulation under the Meghalaya Excise Rules on license for home delivery of liquor.

Not more than 3 litres of foreign liquors or wine, and 4 litres of beer can be delivered per order, he said.

"The licensees shall submit the details of delivery persons to the deputy commissioners," he said.

The customer must provide a document that he or she is above the age of 20, Sangma said, adding that any wrong declaration will attract penal action.

The cabinet has also approved the revised guidelines for utilisation of the Meghalaya Environment Protection and Restoration Fund (MEPRF).

Sangma, the government spokesperson, said the decision was taken after the revised guidelines got the approval of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

A sum of Rs 445.16 crore has been collected under the fund till date, he said.

The cabinet has also approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Transport Corporation Rules, 1976, allowing it to borrow money from any financial institutions that provide credit but subject to the control of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The cabinet also gave nod to the appointment of 13 Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) on a contractual basis at a minimum pay of Rs 30,000 per month, Sangma said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Meghalaya liquor home delivery Meghalaya Excise Rules
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp