Meghalaya to allow home delivery of liquor

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government on Friday decided to issue licenses to wine shops for home delivery of liquor.

Minister James K Sangma said the state cabinet has approved a proposal regarding this and decided to introduce a new regulation under the Meghalaya Excise Rules on license for home delivery of liquor.

Not more than 3 litres of foreign liquors or wine, and 4 litres of beer can be delivered per order, he said.

"The licensees shall submit the details of delivery persons to the deputy commissioners," he said.

The customer must provide a document that he or she is above the age of 20, Sangma said, adding that any wrong declaration will attract penal action.

The cabinet has also approved the revised guidelines for utilisation of the Meghalaya Environment Protection and Restoration Fund (MEPRF).

Sangma, the government spokesperson, said the decision was taken after the revised guidelines got the approval of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

A sum of Rs 445.16 crore has been collected under the fund till date, he said.

The cabinet has also approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Transport Corporation Rules, 1976, allowing it to borrow money from any financial institutions that provide credit but subject to the control of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The cabinet also gave nod to the appointment of 13 Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) on a contractual basis at a minimum pay of Rs 30,000 per month, Sangma said.