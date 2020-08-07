STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

National Handloom Day: PM, top ministers ask people to be vocal for handmade products

Joining their efforts, people from all walks of life posted pictures wearing handloom products and proclaimed their support to the social media campaign.

Published: 07th August 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

handloom day

A worker collects dyed yarn to dry them under the sun as seen on the National Handloom Day at a textile mill in Guntur district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top ministers such as Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal took to social media on Friday asking people to be "vocal for handmade" products to strengthen efforts for a self-reliant India on the occasion of the National Handloom Day.

"On National Handloom Day, we salute all those associated with our vibrant handloom and handicrafts sector.

They have made commendable efforts to preserve the indigenous crafts of our nation.

Let us all be #Vocal4Handmade and strengthen efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Key policy makers in the government, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani shared their views on social media highlighting the significance of Indian handlooms and asking people to support #Vocal4Handmade.

Joining their efforts, people from all walks of life posted pictures wearing handloom products and proclaimed their support to the social media campaign.

"Modi govt is committed for the holistic development of our weavers community.

PM Modi's mantra of 'Vocal for Local' will surely boost the morale of handloom sector.

Let us all pledge to support #Vocal4Handmade to help realise PM @NarendraModi's dream of a self-reliant India," Shah said in a tweet.

"The Swadeshi Movement on this day in 1905.

Now, #NationalHandloomDay.

India has a unique repertoire in handloom  cotton, silk, wool, jute, banana fibre.

Ubiquitous yet distinct.

Worn only handloom since college.

Mangalagiri, Manipuri, Pochampally, Benarasi, Sambalpuri & more," Sitharaman tweeted.

Irani in a tweet exhorted people to root for handmade products and support the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

"7 August - National Handloom Day, is the day to commemorate India's rich & diverse handloom and acknowledge contribution of weavers in conserving our heritage.

Let us root for #Vocal4Handmade to celebrate our handloom legacy & support the clarion call of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'," Irani tweeted.

"Empowering our weavers & artisans and contributing towards preserving our rich indigenous heritage, PM @NarendraModi ji has taken many big steps.

This National Handloom Day, as we appreciate their uniqueness & intricate designs, I proudly declare I am #Vocal4Handmade, are you?," Goyal said in a tweet.

"Celebrating #NationalHandloomDay.

Proud to support our traditions and heritage.

They sustain the livelihoods of millions.

Yet another facet of #AtmanirbharBharat #Vocal4Handmade," Jaishankar tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Handloom Day
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp