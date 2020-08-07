STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine to cost Rs 225 per dose in India: Serum Institute

The vaccine candidate is under advanced stages of clinical trials and likely to be available for public use in the first half of 2021.

Published: 07th August 2020 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

Image for representational purpose

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Serum Institute of India, which has a manufacturing partnership for a Covid-19 vaccine by the Oxford University, and another one by a US-based company Novavax, on Friday, announced that it will make it available at $3 or Rs 225 for low-and middle-income countries including India.

The vaccine candidate by Oxford University for which AstraZeneca has the licence is under advanced stages of clinical trials in India and several other countries and is likely to be available for public use in the first half of 2021.

This experimental vaccine was found to show good results in early-stage human trials.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to produce up to 100 million doses for India, other countries

Earlier this month, Novavax too had announced that its vaccine candidate was generally well-tolerated and had triggered robust antibody responses in phase 1 and phase 2 trials.

SII, which is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, has entered into a new partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to be able to deliver up to 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for India and other LMICs.

The company said that the collaboration will provide upfront capital to SII to help them increase manufacturing capacity now so that, once a vaccine, or vaccines, gains regulatory approval and WHO prequalification, doses can be produced at scale for distribution to India and other LMICs as early as the first half of 2021.

"The rampant spread of the virus has rendered the entire world in an unimaginable halt of uncertainty and to ensure maximum immunization coverage and contain the pandemic, it is important to make sure that the most remote and poorest countries of the world have access to affordable cure and preventive measures,” said SII CEO Adar Poonawala.

ALSO READAurobindo Pharma working on COVID-19 vaccine; shortlisted for BIRAC funding

“Through this association, we seek to ramp up our constant efforts to save the lives of millions of people from this dreadful disease.”

The funding will support at-risk manufacturing by SII for candidate vaccines from AstraZeneca which has got the manufacturing license for Oxford University’s vaccine and Novavax, which will be available for procurement if they are successful in attaining full licensure and WHO prequalification under the Covax mechanism.

Under the Covax umbrella, Gavi is leading the Covax Facility, which provides governments with the opportunity to benefit from a large portfolio of Covid-19 candidate vaccines using a range of technology platforms, produced by more manufacturers across the world, with a bigger market to provide security of demand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Serum Institute of India Oxford vaccine Novavax vaccine India coronavirus
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp